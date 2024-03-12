Al Buraimi Industrial City, which falls under the umbrella of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, has signed an investment pact with Golden Palaces for Trade and Investment to establish a furniture manufacturing factory on a 17,000 sqm area, with an investment of RO 7 million.

The factory will blend traditional features with modern technology, using sustainable materials to produce high-quality and contemporary furniture designs. The project aims to meet the needs of the local market by 10%, and export 90% of its products to the European, American and Middle Eastern markets, thereby creating new job opportunities and contributing to the national economy.

