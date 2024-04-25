Baron Real Estate Development Company, one of the famous companies in the field of real estate development in the Egyptian market, announced its new plan for the year 2024, which includes advancing the company and keeping pace with the state of urbanization in the real estate market and entering into new projects and wherever competing, to address a wide segment of society.

From this standpoint, Baron Company changed its logo, including the new phase, and in line with what we will change innovation in the company.



In the same context, Baron Company announced its readiness to launch its fifth residential project, which is a distinguished luxury housing project in New Cairo - Fifth Settlement, in a distinguished and unique location near the Suez Road and the southern 90th Street, on an area of approximately 15 acres. It includes 600 residential units of different sizes, starting with a studio. Even residential units consist of four rooms



Within the framework of this, Baron Company contracted with the engineering consulting office, engineer / Mohamed Talaat, which is one of the largest consulting offices in the Egyptian real estate market, in order to make the engineering and architectural designs for the project, in cooperation with the Ocoplan Engineering Consulting Office, in the field of planning and implementing the project’s landscape. This is the fifth project assigned to the office. Consulting Engineer / Mohamed Talaat by Baron Company

The project includes an administrative commercial part with an exciting and unique view at a 360-degree angle and in three different directions, making it a wonderful architectural masterpiece.



The company's expansion plan includes implementing a series of projects with diverse activities in different regions, forming a large customer base, and even working to diversify it into different segments of society.

Al-Baron Real Estate Development Group is currently conducting several negotiations with large entities to form major alliances to implement projects that will occupy a large share of the real estate market, making Al-Baron among the largest real estate companies in the Egyptian market.

-Ends-