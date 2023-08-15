Cairo: Al Baraka Bank's results revealed an unprecedented financial performance during the first half of 2023, The bank succeeded to attract an expanding customer and achieved an exceptional growth rate that will contribute to support its performance and strengthening its expansion plan in the Egyptian banking sector. To reflect the most important financial indicators, the Bank has been very successful in attracting new customers across all segments.

HY1 2023 standalone net profit before tax recorded EGP 1.59 billion, and net profit after tax EGP 1.02 billion with YoY growth of 38% and 30% respectively, mostly driven by 36% increase in net interest income to record EGP 2.18 billion. Additionally, the bank achieved net profit margin (NPM%) of 5.2% compared to 4.3% in first-half 2022.

Gross financing portfolio increased by EGP 3.4 billion, with YoY growth rate of 10% to record EGP 39 billion in June 2023, while deposits portfolio increased by EGP 4.2 billion with YoY growth rate of 5.6% to record EGP 79 billion, that enabled the bank to enhance financing to deposits ratio to achieve 49.3% in June 2023 compared to 47.5% end of last year.

Total retail financing portfolio increased significantly during 2023, to record EGP 6.2 billion, growing by EGP 1.8 billion with growth rate 42%. In the light of the bank’s strategy towards supporting SMEs portfolio along with financial inclusion schemes, total SMEs portfolio increased during the period to record EGP 5 billion in June 2023. Total corporate financing portfolio increased by EGP 1.6 billion, with a growth rate of 5%, to record EGP 32.6 billion in June 2022.

The key performance indicators showed ROAA% and ROAE% during First-half 2023 of 2.2% and 25.8% respectively. Mostly coming from the increase in total assets of EGP 6.5 billion with a growth rate of 7% to record around EGP 93.8 billion at June 2023, against EGP 87.2 billion at December 2022, additionally total equity increased by 11% to record EGP 8.5 billion at June 2023.

"This remarkable performance serves as compelling testimony to Al Baraka Bank's steadfast adherence to its established strategy, centered on diverse tenets encompassing profit maximization through a comprehensive and sustainable approach, customer-centricity, an innovation-driven culture bolstered by a robust human element, and a resilient institutional regulatory framework,” Hazem Hegazy, CEO and Vice Chairman of Al Baraka Bank, said voicing his contentment with the exceptional fiscal accomplishments achieved in H1 2023.

“In line with this strategy, the bank foresees broadening its business footprint across multiple sectors by magnifying its engagement with small and medium-sized enterprises, extending an array of products and services to major corporations, and further amplifying its geographic presence in regions marked Sharia’a compliant banking products and services,” he added.

"The financial outcomes echo the commitment and endeavors of Al Baraka Bank's dedicated team amidst a dynamic financial landscape, recently highlighted by the bank's award as the recipient of the 'Best Structured Finance Deal in Egypt for 2023' from the esteemed British magazine Global Brands,” he noted. “With this in mind, we persist in our quest for excellence, ensuring each stride we undertake propels us toward augmented financial prosperity for our esteemed Customers and stakeholders, alike."

