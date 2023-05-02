Dubai: Al Bandar Rotana, a five-star hotel located in the heart of Dubai Creek, is exhibiting at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai at the Rotana Hotel Management Corporation Stand, which opened in Dubai on Monday.

The Arabian Travel Market is the largest travel and tourism event in the Middle East, bringing together leading travel industry professionals from around the world to showcase their latest products and services.

Ayman Ashor, General Manager of Al Bandar Rotana, said: “We are excited to be participating in the Arabian Travel Market this year. This event provides us with an excellent opportunity to showcase our hotel to a global audience and to demonstrate the outstanding level of service and hospitality that our guests have come to expect from us."

As a premier hotel in Dubai, Al Bandar Rotana is thrilled to participate in this prestigious event and to showcase the exceptional hospitality and services it offers to guests from around the globe. Visitors to the Rotana booth will have the opportunity to learn more about the hotel's luxurious amenities, including its stunning waterfront location, spacious accommodations, and world-class dining options.

Al Bandar Rotana has earned a reputation as one of Dubai's premier Business hotels, offering guests an unparalleled level of comfort and convenience. The hotel's spacious guest rooms feature modern amenities, stunning waterfront views, and luxurious bedding, ensuring that guests enjoy a restful and rejuvenating stay.

Visitors to the Arabian Travel Market are invited to stop by the Rotana booth to learn more about the hotel and its services. The hotel's team of hospitality professionals will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about the hotel's facilities, services, and amenities.

