Doha: The Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Foundation for Energy and Sustainable Development and Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) have signed a cooperation agreement to develop their joint collaboration, aiming to provide the highest sustainability standards and encourage the commitment of companies operating within the free zones to environmental requirements and goals.

His Excellency Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah, Chairman of the Al-Attiyah Foundation and His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Al-Sayed, Minister of State and Chairman of QFZ, ratified the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the Business Innovation Park in Ras Bufontas Free Zone. The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Al-Attiyah Foundation and QFZ and was followed by a tour of the Business Innovation Park and Ras Bufontas Free Zone.

H.E. Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah, Chairman of the Al-Attiyah Foundation said: “I am pleased to sign the cooperation agreement between the Al-Attiyah Foundation and the Qatar Free Zones Authority. The agreement underscores our confidence in the importance of such a joint collaboration, and our belief in QFZ’s pivotal and leading role in serving the country and the community, as one of the leading authorities in attracting and facilitating investments, as well as fostering an open and innovative business environment in Qatar”. H.E. added, “This partnership is a manifestation of our dedication to enhancing alliances with national entities that collectively contribute to the social and economic advancement of the nation, aligning with the goals outlined in the Qatar National Vision 2030”.

H.E. Dr. Ahmad Al-Sayed, Minister of State and Chairman of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) said: “We welcome the signing of the cooperation agreement with Al-Attiyah International Foundation for Energy and Sustainable Development, the leading research institution in the field of energy and sustainability in the Middle East. This step is a testament to QFZ's commitment to supporting transparency principles and encouraging responsible investment through supporting and providing robust environmental, social and governance systems. This will contribute to attracting new global leading investments to establish and operate their businesses within the free zones, thereby fortifying QFZ's competitive position on a global scale”.

The signed agreement not only formalises collaboration between the Al-Attiyah Foundation and QFZ but also facilitates the exchange of vital information, experiences, and enhancing capabilities between the two entities. This agreement will also allow both parties to co-host sustainability-focused events such as seminars, workshops, and awareness sessions for the benefit of relevant members and the general public in the years ahead.

It is worth noting that QFZ is making unremitting efforts towards achieving sustainability, driving environmental, social, and governance standards to create a greener future. By implementing cutting-edge technologies and enforcing reporting requirements for businesses within the free zones, QFZ is committed to making sustainability a core principle, and fostering a green, dynamic work environment where businesses benefit from sustainable opportunities.

-End-

About The Al-Attiyah Foundation

The Al-Attiyah Foundation is a non-profit energy and sustainable development think tank based in Qatar. The Foundation produces industry-leading publications throughout the year and engages world-renowned speakers to participate in a high-level dialogue series, conferences, and panel discussions.

About Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ)

Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) was established in 2018 and launched soft operations in 2020 to oversee and regulate world-class free zones in Qatar and secure fixed investments within the zones. QFZ offers outstanding opportunities and benefits for businesses seeking to establish operations and expand regionally and globally, providing quality infrastructure, a skilled workforce, 100% foreign ownership, access to investment funds, tax exemptions and partnership opportunities with Qatari entities.

For more information on QFZ, visit https://qfz.gov.qa/