Dubai: Al Ansari Financial Services’ PJSC [DFM: ALANSARI], one of the leading integrated financial services groups in the UAE and the parent of Al Ansari Exchange, bagged two awards at the prestigious MEA Finance Leaders in Payments Awards 2023 held at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Dubai.

Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC was honoured with the title of ‘Best User Experience in Payments in the UAE,’ while its subsidiary, Al Ansari Exchange, the largest outward personal remittance and foreign exchange company in the UAE, received the accolade of ‘Best Remittance and Foreign Exchange Service Provider.’

Rashed A. Al Ansari, Group CEO of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC, said: “We are honoured to receive these awards as they reflect our commitment to providing exceptional customer service and delivering outstanding financial services. We thank MEA Finance Magazine for these esteemed recognitions and our customers for their continued trust in our services. The tireless efforts and unwavering commitment of our team members are the cornerstone of our ability to provide unparalleled customer service and deliver exceptional financial services.”

The MEA Finance Leaders in Payments Awards 2023, hosted by MEA Finance Magazine, recognises the commendable achievements of banks and technology businesses for their delivery of smarter banking solutions and for their ability to drive real growth in an increasingly competitive regional market.



