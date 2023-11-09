Dubai, UAE – 9 November 2023 - Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC (DFM: ALANSARI), (the “Group”), one of the leading integrated financial services groups in the UAE and the parent of Al Ansari Exchange, today announced its financial results for the first nine months of 2023 ("9M 2023") and third quarter (“Q3”) 2023, ended 30 September 2023. Operating Income for the Group grew marginally by 1.5% year on year (YoY) during the first 9 months of 2023, as a result of a 10% increase in demand across all other products and services that was offset by a decline in the Remittance business.

Read the full report here.

