United Arab Emirates - Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company, has formed a new collaboration to offer internship opportunities to GEMS Education students. The internship programmes have been introduced following the strategic partnership between Al Ansari Exchange and GEMS.

Under the terms of the agreement, GEMS students aged 15 to 18 are provided the opportunity to be immersed in the operations of Al Ansari Exchange as interns. In building the cooperation, both parties intend to make them workplace-ready and highly competitive should they pursue careers in the foreign exchange and remittance sector in the future.

The important new partnership with Al Ansari Exchange will be organised as part of the GEMS For Life programme, which combines three main pillars. These focus on employment experience opportunities with sector leaders such as this; university partnerships offering next-step advice and potential scholarships to its graduating pupils; and GEMS’ 400,000-strong alumni network enabling unique mentoring opportunities and building professional relationships for its students.

Georgette Yousef, CHRO at Al Ansari Exchange, stated: “It is pivotal to the success of our industry, or any sector for that matter, to have a highly qualified and well-trained workforce; our collaboration with GEMS Education is geared towards this. We aim to produce the best talent for the industry through the development of operational skills and experience enrichment, helping the young generation interns build a productive and flourishing future for themselves. The internship will give them vast internal exposure of Al Ansari Exchange practices, and provide them with the much-needed knowledge on how the industry works as a whole.”

Matthew Tompkins, Director of Student Employability at GEMS For Life, stated: "The primary objective of educating young people at school is to prepare them to be successful throughout their lives. As more companies are now looking to experience and life skills alongside qualifications, it is vital that schools react to ensure their students are properly prepared for the rest of their lives. We are incredibly proud to be able to partner with Al Ansari Exchange to offer these kind of experiences and provide the students of GEMS life-changing opportunities.”

The partnership reflects Al Ansari Exchange’s commitment to steadfastly support and empower the youth of the nation in line with UAE’s mission to enable a nurturing environment for the future generation, as well as GEMS’ mission to prepare its learners for the industry and work while they are still at school full time.

“We are committed to extending to the interns a supportive work environment and an enhanced learning experience. We are delighted to partner with GEMS For Life in this endeavour; a partnership that mirrors the UAE’s initiatives focusing on the growth of our young generation as an asset to and the foundation of the nation’s progress.” Ms. Yousef added.

During the duration of the internship, the students will benefit from the insights, experiences, and expertise of the leaders of Al Ansari Exchange. Through engagements with industry professionals, they will gain deeper industry knowledge and skills to help them map out their careers and give them an edge once they commence their job search.

About the programme

The partnership offers internship opportunities to GEMS students aged 15 – 18 who are seeking a future in the Foreign Exchange and Remittance sector to work alongside the management and leadership of Al Ansari Exchange, the primary exchange company in the UAE. This internship aims to provide students with hands-on experience within the work environment, learning from industry experts.

Al Ansari Exchange will be onboarding 15 interns, once per week for a period of 4 weeks beginning June 1, 2022. During this period the interns will be training at the department of their choice (Marketing, Cash Trans, Compliance & AML, Corporate Services, Correspondents and Banking Relations, Human Resources and Administration, Finance, IT, Digital Channels, Internal Audit, Projects and Logistics, Risk and Fraud Prevention.)

About Al Ansari Exchange

Al Ansari Exchange, a leading exchange company in the UAE with the largest branch network, started as an offshoot of a flourishing trading business by the Al Ansari family almost 60 years ago. Al Ansari Exchange was established primarily to meet the foreign exchange and remittance needs of their trading partners and customers at a time when formal banking was yet to be established in the country.

With the gradual evolution and semblance of banking in the mid-1960s, the first branch was opened in Abu Dhabi in 1966.

Today, Al Ansari Exchange boasts a network of over 220 branches, employing over 3,500 multilingual staff who cater to more than 3 million customers every month with fast, reliable and efficient service at very competitive rates.

The company has also included in its portfolio of services a set of digital solutions, such as the Al Ansari Exchange mobile app, that contributes to around 14% of the total number of transactions.

Al Ansari Exchange has seen healthy year-on-year growth in outward remittances through its network, averaging around 120,000 transactions a day.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s oldest and largest K-12 private education providers. It is a highly regarded choice for quality private education in the Middle East and North Africa region. As a company founded in the UAE in 1959, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational choices to all socio-economic means. GEMS Education now owns and operates 63 schools and educates over 130,000 students in the MENA region; and through its growing network of schools as well as charitable contributions is fulfilling the founder’s vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every child.

