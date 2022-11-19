Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company, was recognised as the Best Remittance and Foreign Exchange Company (UAE) at the MEA Finance Awards 2022. The awards, which were held during the annual gala dinner at the Ritz Carlton, JBR took place in the presence of over 200 senior leaders in banking, finance, wealth and asset management, financial technology, as well as advisory and service providers to the financial industry.

Through this recognition, Al Ansari Exchange was able to highlight its diligence and efforts in providing excellent and reliable financial services in the region. The awards honoured institutions that have supported their clients and the economies through innovations and advancements in the delivery of goods and services, especially at a time when technology and economic conditions are rapidly changing.

The MEA Finance Awards, organised by MEA Finance Magazine, acknowledges exceptional performance in banking and financial technology to serve as a benchmark and underline the latest developments in the sector. Likewise, the MEA Finance Awards 2022 was one of the most anticipated and high-profile events that aimed at honouring the achievements of the industry, thereby acknowledging business excellence.

