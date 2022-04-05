Dubai, UAE:– Al Ansari Exchange announced a donation of one million Dirhams in support of the 1 Billion Meals initiative, the largest campaign of its kind in the region to feed the underprivileged and undernourished, especially vulnerable groups, including children, refugees, displaced persons, and those affected by crises and natural disasters in 50 countries around the world.

Al Ansari Exchange’s contribution to the most comprehensive food support initiative in the history of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the organizer of the campaign, will help provide food support for the hungry and those suffering from malnutrition due to their difficult social and humanitarian conditions.

The donation provided by the company is equivalent to one million meals, by providing the ingredients required to prepare meals that meet the needs of the food-insecure in the lower-income communities targeted by the initiative.

Rashed A. Al Ansari, CEO at Al Ansari Exchange, said:

“Inspired by the vision of our great leadership, we are proud to announce our contribution of one million dirhams to support the “One Billion Meals” initiative announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai. We are honoured to participate in the largest humanitarian initiative in the region and start the Holy month of Ramadan with a donation that will help the poor and the needy families around the world. We will continue our firm commitment to provide all forms of support for charitable and humanitarian initiatives within and outside the United Arab Emirates, in line with our commitment to our corporate social responsibility.”

Donation Channels

Donors can contribute to the One Billion Meals campaign through the following donation channels – the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate AED1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” or “وجبة” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call centre via a toll-free number 8009999.

Al Ansari Exchange

Al Ansari Exchange is one of the leading foreign exchange companies in the UAE. The first branch of the company was opened in the emirate of Abu Dhabi in 1966, and it is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates. The company includes more than 200 branches in addition to a team in excess of 3,500 employees of different nationalities and languages to meet the needs of more than three million customers every month. The company conducts more than 120,000 transactions daily.

