Muscat: Committed to offer an exceptional insurance experience, Al Ahlia Insurance- the leading insurer of the Sultanate- has introduced a wide range of special benefits and exclusive rewards for its loyal customers through the ‘Al Ahlia Rewards Program’. These privileges are specially designed for Al Ahlia motor insurance policyholders to meet their aspirations and ever-changing needs.



As an Al Ahlia Insurance policyholder, customers receive superior discounts from the top brands, including discounts of up to 50% on a range of services offered by 360 Degree Care, upto 25% off on all Kitchenware equipment from any Toleen Kitchens branches, in addition to discounts ranging from 25% to 50% that can be redeemed at Dubai Optical. By purchasing a motor insurance policy from Al Ahlia, customers will also receive exclusive benefits from Padel Avenue, where they can enjoy a one-hour free court booking on the first booking, and 1 RO off from the regular court booking rates for subsequent bookings. Customers can also get a free vehicle checkup from ‘Abeer Garage (Wadi Kabir), Khimji Ramdas Garage (Ghala), and Ali Moosa Garage (Sohar).



Existing and new customers can enjoy these discounts instantly, as well as getting more benefits from any additional partners that Al Ahlia Insurance adds in the insurance period of their policy.



Commenting on the company’s efforts in delivering the best services and benefits, Bader Al Lawati, Head of Digital and Marketing Communications at Al Ahlia said, “At Al Ahlia Insurance, we believe in providing an insurance policy that brings value to our customers. We are proud to present Al Ahlia Rewards Program, designed to give valuable discounts that exceed the value of the policy. This program comes as part of our dedication to focus on the company’s strategic objective of ‘customer first’ approach, while placing an emphasis on offering various rewards across multiple segments to serve our customers.”



“We are continuously expanding our rewards network to enable our customers to have access to even more rewards partners in the future. All our customers, whether new or existing customer, will always benefit from our program as it grows and evolves. We have always been keen to gain our customers’ trust by placing them at the forefront of our priorities and delivering the real value to our customers’ journey,” He further added.



To qualify for Al Ahlia Rewards Program, you need to be an Al Ahlia personal motor Third Party or Comprehensive insurance customer.



Individuals who purchase motor insurance policy from Al Ahlia can access the exclusive benefits and discounts from different rewards partners. For more information about the special benefits and offers within Al Ahlia Rewards Program, visit the website: https://www.alahliarsa.com/rewards

Al Ahlia Insurance, since its inception, remains committed to achieve customer satisfaction by providing a wide range of vehicle insurance products and services, affirming its position as a leading insurer in the Sultanate. To further enhance the overall customer experience, the company has relentlessly work to ensure meeting customers needs and requirements through different branches, effective call center, as well as various digital channels that anyone can access easily to conduct insurance transaction online.