AJYA Property Management signed a contract with Namaa Misr real estate development company to market "Château Home" project in the New Administrative Capital exclusively.

Mohamed Tantawy, AJYA Property Management Chairman, said that the project is located on an area of 60 acres in a privileged location in the New Administrative Capital, and it is implemented with concepts that are present for the first time in the Egyptian real estate market, explaining that the project includes residential buildings implemented with the concepts of "Chateau Home" and "Plaza Garden".

He explained that "Chateau Home" concept is a French model that is implemented for the first time in the New Administrative Capital and in the Egyptian real estate market, and referring to "Plaza Garden" concept, it is a new design that makes the unit on the first floor with a private garden and balcony, and the units' areas range between 143 and 243 meters.

He added that AJYA Property Management was established in 2019 aiming to practice various activities in real estate marketing, including marketing projects exclusively and non-exclusively, in addition to training sales managers to gain sufficient experience to carry out the task of real estate marketing, as well as providing real estate consultancy services to clients, assuring that the distinguished real estate marketing company aims to serve its clients via multiple axes.

Engineer Nazmi Abdel Fattah, Namaa Misr Chairman, explained that Château Home project is characterized by reaching its construction rate to 40%, which reflects the company’s seriousness and raising rates of the project's implementation, as the client can inspect the unit in progress before purchasing it, as the project is marketed with various payment systems up to 8 years, and units are delivered within 4 years of contracting.

He pointed that Namaa Misr Company has a strong business precedent in the Gulf market as well as the local one, as the company is a pioneer in real estate development and contracting in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as it has also implemented several unique projects in the New Administrative Capital as well as in a number of governorates with high demand for real estate.

He added that the New Administrative Capital is one of the projects witnessing strong competition in which distinguished companies succeed in implementation and delivery, and which are developing projects that suit the target clients, as well as offering flexible payment systems commensurate with the client's purchasing capabilities.

