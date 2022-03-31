Getting back in the groove, Ajman University (AU) will launch its on-campus and online admissions for various undergraduate and graduate programs from April 4, 2022. As the UAE registers a strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, AU is happy to welcome on campus, all prospective students who wish to join its various accredited degree programs.

Students can take this opportunity to visit the Sheikh Zayed Center for Conferences and Exhibitions (SZC) at Ajman University and apply to one of AU’s nine colleges that offer 22 undergraduate degrees and 14 graduate degree programs. While online applications will also be accepted, applicants visiting the campus can benefit from dedicated one-on-one advice on choosing a program suitable for them, and avail help in making a successful application.

Programs offered by AU include Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate degrees across the disciplines of Architecture, Business Administration, Dentistry, Engineering, Humanities, Law, Mass Communications, Medical andPharmacy.

“There are very few universities in UAE that offer a Bachelor of Data Analytics program and none except AU seemed suitable for my requirements. Ajman University is the only university in the UAE offering a tech-focussed Data Analytics major, exactly what I was looking for.”

Abdelrahman Youssef, Bachelor of Data Analytics, Ajman University

ll of AU’s degrees are recognized by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and enjoy global accreditations including the QAA, ACPE and ABET among others.

Notably, Ajman University is one of the first few universities in the UAE to launch degrees in Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, namely a Bachelor of Science in Data Analytics and a Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Abdelrahman Youssef, a B.Sc. in Data Analytics student at AU, was pleased when his search for a suitable Data Analytics degree concluded at Ajman University.

“I am delighted I chose AU, as it offers highly practical insights, aligned with the latest industry trends that makes me confident of a great future career,” he adds.

In addition to the latest, industry-aligned programs, AU also offers a great student life on its sprawling, state-of-the-art and sustainable campus. Student residences are equipped with the latest hi-tech features including smart fingerprint-based access, high-speed Wi-Fi, well-appointed rooms with hi-tech kitchens and a modern gym.

AU’s sporting facilities that include an olympic-size swimming pool, football and basketball courts, are known to have trained many sports champions.

AU is also one of the few universities to offer a comprehensive scheme of discounts and scholarships to a variety of students. AU offers merit-based, full scholarships to high school toppers from 20 different countries, while also offering financial aid and discounts of up to 100% of tuition fees to the underprivileged and differently-abled students from the dedicated Thamer Fund set up for this purpose. A full list of scholarships offered by Ajman University can be viewed on the scholarships page of the AU website.

Visit SZC at Ajman University or apply online (https://www.ajman.ac.ae/en/admissions) to take advantage of the benefits that AU has on offer. An early bird discount of 25% on the first year’s tuition fee is also available until April 30, so applying early will ensure that the benefits add up.

