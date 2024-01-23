Ajman, United Arab Emirates: In a proactive initiative to foster collaboration in sports and tourism development, The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) organized a visit to the Egyptian Al-Ahly Sporting Club team during their training camp at the ZOYA Health & Wellbeing Resort in the Emirate of Ajman.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, graced the occasion, extending a warm welcome to the Al-Ahly team during their stay in the emirate. Alhashmi underscored the significance of fostering sports and cultural exchanges between the United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt, reaffirming the department's unwavering commitment to providing essential support for the successful execution of the training camp.

Alhashmi stated, "In Ajman, we are dedicated to fortifying sports and cultural ties with clubs. Sporting events and shared cultural experiences play a pivotal role in enriching individual lives and promoting cross-cultural communication. Through these initiatives, we aim to bolster the emirate's sports landscape."

Conversely, Mr. Mahmoud Al Khatib, Al Ahly SC president, commended the outstanding infrastructure and optimal conditions in Ajman for sports training, expressing their delight in selecting the Emirate of Ajman as the venue for their camp. He lauded Ajman's pioneering role in championing sports and attracting clubs to organize activities and events.

The visit by The Ajman Department of Tourism Development underscores its steadfast commitment to advancing cooperation in the realms of sports and tourism, showcasing its full readiness to host international sports clubs and teams. This initiative significantly contributes to elevating Ajman's standing as a global sports destination.

The vision of The Ajman Department of Tourism Development revolves around elevating the sports sector and diversifying sports activities. The department seeks to offer distinctive experiences for both visitors and the local community.

Occupying a leadership position in promoting sports tourism, The Ajman Department of Tourism Development hosts numerous sporting events and tournaments throughout the year. This strategy not only attracts visitors but also strengthens the local economy by enhancing the city's appeal as a tourist destination.

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

