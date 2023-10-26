Ajman, United Arab Emirates:- In an effort to enhance the tourism experience in Ajman and fulfill its mission of fostering and developing the tourism sector through strategic partnerships and ongoing innovation, the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD), in collaboration with Thumbay University Hospital, has recently provided valuable training to hotel establishments and museums in the areas of basic life support and first aid, in accordance with the American Heart Association's guidelines.

These initiatives aim to strengthen the tourism environment and healthcare services in the emirate, and they are in line with the memorandum of understanding signed between the Ajman Department of Tourism Development and Thumbay Group. This agreement seeks to boost collaboration, exchange of knowledge and expertise, and the promotion of medical tourism in Ajman.

The interactive courses conducted today have the objective of providing candidates with the necessary skills and techniques to respond effectively to immediate emergency care situations. The program places a significant focus on hands-on training, ensuring that participants not only acquire vital skills but also develop the confidence to apply them. This training will empower attendees to address medical emergencies without fear and administer first aid safely within the scope of their expertise.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, expressed his enthusiasm for this initiative, stating, "Our mission is to develop and sustain the tourism sector in Ajman through our strategic partners and continuous innovation. We believe that by equipping our partners, especially those in hotel establishments and museums, with the skills and knowledge necessary for handling medical emergencies, we are not only enhancing the overall tourism experience but also ensuring the safety and well-being of our visitors and residents. These courses reflect our commitment to excellence in every aspect of the tourism sector."

Sarah Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director of Strategic Partnership Section, elaborated on the courses, stating, "The development of these courses was carefully tailored to meet the specific needs of our strategic partners in the hospitality and tourism sectors. This initiative underscores Ajman Tourism's dedication to upholding the utmost safety and healthcare standards within the emirate, thereby ensuring a secure and comprehensive experience for both residents and visitors."

Ajman Tourism, in collaboration with Thumbay University Hospital, is dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of safety and care in the Emirate, contributing to a welcoming and secure environment for all. This initiative underlines the Department's commitment to its mission, which is paramount to the growth and sustainability of the tourism sector in Ajman.

