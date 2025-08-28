Ajman, United Arab Emirates: Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone (ANCFZ), one of the UAE’s most dynamic and digitally driven business setups destinations, has announced the opening of its representative office in Dubai in collaboration with FDI Zone to attract entrepreneurs. This strategic expansion enhances the range of investment services, making them easier to access and more attractive to investors. It enables entrepreneurs to establish and register their companies in Ajman directly from Dubai through a fully integrated digital platform, in line with the highest standards of efficiency and transparency.

H.E. Sheikh Dr. Mohamed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone, emphasized during the inauguration ceremony, the Centre’s ongoing commitment to providing a modern, enabling business environment that supports the aspirations of investors and entrepreneurs and enhance the emirate of Ajman's growing position as a leading business hub in the United Arab Emirates. His Excellency welcomed the initiative, which represents a successful model of economic cooperation with the private sector and a cornerstone for building strategic partnerships that keep pace with global economic transformations.

Mr. Rishi Somaiya, CEO of Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone, stated that the representative office, located on the 9th floor of Aspin Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, will serve as a hub for promoting services and supporting the Centre’s growing custumer base. He added that this step reflects the Centre’s accelerated growth, which has attracted investors from more than 150 countries worldwide within just one year of its launch, with total investments exceeding AED 250 million.

Representatives from FDI Zone, the partner in this initiative, explained that the representative office is not a service outlet, but a strategic platform designed to empower investors to engage an investment environment with global standards affirming the full commitment for providing comprehensive technical and legal support for entrepreneurs wishing to establish their businesses within Ajman NuVentures Centre – Free Zone.

The event also witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement, along with an exchange of plaques and commemorative gifts, a step that reflects both parties' commitment to building a long-term institutional partnership that contributes to enhancing economic integration between the public and private sectors while supporting efforts to simplify investment procedures and drive expansion through fast, smart platforms.

For more information about Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone or to kick-start your entrepreneurial journey, contact us at +97168088888, email: info@ancfz.ae or visit https://ancfz.ae/

About Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone

Established in 2024 through an Emiri Decree from the Ruler of the Emirate of Ajman, the Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone (ANCFZ) is the latest free zone initiative in Ajman, designed to simplify the business setup process and foster innovation. Located strategically in Ajman, ANCFZ offers a full range of business setup services, including rapid license issuance, visa processing, and comprehensive legal and administrative support. With a focus on user-friendliness, cost-effectiveness, and speed, ANCFZ provides entrepreneurs with a competitive and accessible environment to grow their businesses. ANCFZ is home to a diverse portfolio of sectors, including technology, media, professional services, and trade, and is committed to supporting the next generation of business leaders in the UAE.

Contact:

Phone: +971 6 8088 888

Email: info@ancfz.ae

Website: https://ancfz.ae/

P.O. Box 4848, Ajman, UAE