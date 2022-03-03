The Ajman Free Zone (AFZ) released the results of its 2021 operational performance for their E-commerce Licenses and registered a healthy gain of 42 per cent compared to 2020. The significant growth is in line with AFZ's goal to support the e-commerce industry in Ajman and throughout the UAE, by offering new incentives and packages.

The new results are attributed to AFZ’s diverse set of offerings, mainly warehouse solutions. Warehousing is at the heart of AFZ’s operations and is designed to fill critical logistical gaps, making the free zone a reliable logistical, storage, and distribution center. Furthermore, the dedicated logistics cluster also enables e-commerce businesses to have access to end-to-end warehousing capabilities.

AFZ’s dedicated E-commerce Hub is another factor that contributed to the positive growth rate, offering limitless opportunities for the e-commerce sector to thrive. The free zone recently launched the E-commerce Hub to boost and support the sector by offering a range of services and opportunities for potential market expansion. The hub guarantees digitized services and cost-effective payments to drive success, along with value-added features such as easy setup and assistance, digital access to AFZ’s services, fiscal relief packages, networking opportunities, and more.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Ajman Free Zones Authority, said: “The e-commerce sector has been integral to our success, especially considering its rapid growth in the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have constantly focused on securing support for this sector. AFZ recognizes the importance of having advanced logistics facilities installed in strategic locations for broad outreach and market penetration, in order to facilitate e-commerce growth. The positive results reflect our strategic approach and guidelines to developing this industry and attracting more businesses with our wide range of offerings and value-added services. Our goal as one of the world's best free zones, is to provide e-commerce companies with cutting-edge infrastructure and business solutions that enable them to reach local, regional, and international markets seamlessly.”

The positive growth has now emerged as a key driver for companies to widen their e-commerce activities in addition to their current business operations and keep pace with the transformation happening in the e-commerce space.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com