Continuous development of the department’s information systems to ensure data protection in accordance with the highest international standards

Ajman: Stemming from its mission to achieve excellence in its information infrastructure and its keenness to adopt the highest internationally applied standards in the field of information security, the Ajman Department of Finance announced that it obtained the (ISO 27001:2013) certificate, the highest international standard for managing information security systems, across all its departments, organisational units and operational processes.

BQSR, a globally recognised ISO certification body, granted this accreditation to the Ajman Department of Finance in coordination with Al Ryada Management Consultants and Studies, which conducted the evaluations and audits. The aim was to ensure that all the procedures and systems followed at the department comply with the standards and conditions of ISO (27001:2013) developed by the International Organization for Standardization. His Excellency Marwan Al Ali, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Finance, received the certificate from the officials of the awarding company.

His Excellency expressed his pride in this achievement, saying: “We are proud to have obtained this prestigious international certificate, an achievement that reflects the success of our team’s efforts in establishing an effective and integrated information security management system at our department. The process involved the implementation of a set of standards and conditions to guarantee the preservation and confidentiality of information, its safety, and its availability to all concerned.”

He added: “This achievement consolidates the proficiency of our institutional work and comes within the framework of our permanent commitment to enhance information security and adopt a culture of data protection based on the highest global. It also aligns with our digital transformation process, in which information security is essential to provide a safe experience for all our internal and external stakeholders.”

His Excellency also stressed the department’s keenness to continuously develop its information systems, especially from a security front, in accordance with best global practices. The Ajman Department of Finance is the entity concerned with all the financial affairs of the government of Ajman and supervises the efficient management and development of financial resources through innovative financial policies, legislation and systems. The department thereby contributes to consolidating stakeholder confidence in how it addresses risks towards enhancing their satisfaction and achieving sustainable development for the emirate.

The ISO (27001: 2013) certificate is regarded as one of the most trusted globally for information security. Obtaining it proves the department’s compliance with information security standards and the commitment of its team to data protection and the continuous improvement and development of programmes and systems relating to these standards.

