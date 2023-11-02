The Ajman Center for Social Responsibility (Ajman CSR), a part of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), organized a workshop entitled the “Role of Social Responsibility in Managing Environmental Risks” for private sector establishments with a view to enhancing awareness of the importance of social responsibility applications and practices and their impact on resource sustainability, increasing productivity, and achieving a balance between institutional success and environmental responsibility.

The workshop was attended by Nasser Al Dhafri, CEO of the Ajman CSR, Aisha Hilal, Director of the Ajman CSR, and business owners and officials of private sector establishments. The workshop was presented by Kholoud Hindiyah, Social Impact and Sustainability Expert.

At the beginning of the workshop, Nasser Al Dhafri welcomed the attendees and stressed that the workshop is part of a series of specialized workshops implemented by the Ajman CSR with the aim of encouraging private sector establishments to adopt social responsibility and the standards and requirements of sustainable development and the green economy and in line with the Ajman CSR’s plan for the current year to prepare and educate members of the Ajman Chamber of private sector establishments to positivity participate in the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change "COP 28", which will be held from November 30 to December 12, 2023 in Expo City Dubai, and learning about the best environmental technologies and practices to preserve resources and adhere to environmental and climate standards in keeping with the country’s trends and its pioneering role in the sustainability and social responsibility.

The workshop addressed the definition of sustainability, which is concerned with meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their future needs, and an overview of the history of corporate social responsibility and the developments witnessed in the field and the extent of its impact on economic growth and productivity. The workshop also pointed to the role of decision-makers in organizing resource and climate sustainability mechanisms, as the future expectations indicate that the world population in 2050 will exceed 9 billion people, of whom 55% will live in cities, which will increase pressure on resources and energy and impact the climate.

In addition, the workshop reviewed a group of successful private sector institution models in applying sustainability and social responsibility, and the results of these applications to enhance the institutional reputation and increase productivity and profits.

For her part, Aisha Hilal confirmed that the workshop was distinguished by presenting a wide range of practical experiences and successful practices to raise awareness among business owners regarding social responsibility applications and the importance of adhering to environmental standards, integrating innovation, and using artificial intelligence (AI) techniques in supporting social responsibility practices.

The workshop recommended the importance of continuing communication between companies under the umbrella of the Ajman CSR to exchange experiences and learn about the best results in adopting sustainable and innovative solutions to reduce environmental risks arising from corporate activities, achieve resource sustainability, and preserve the climate in line with the directions of the emirate and the UAE.

-Ends-