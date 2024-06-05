H.E. Salem Al-Suwaidi, Director-General of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), received Satish Sivan, the Indian Consul-General in the UAE, to discuss joint economic cooperation, explore available investment opportunities, and develop trade between Ajman and India.

The meeting was attended at the Ajman Chamber headquarters by Ali Rashid Al Kaitoob, Executive Director of the Studies and Investment Development Sector at the Ajman Chamber, and Fatima Yaqoob Al Awadhi, Acting Head of the Investment Attraction Section at Ajman Chamber.

H.E. Salem Al Suwaidi welcomed the Indian Consul's visit, praising the depth and roots of the historical relations between the UAE and India, as well as the comprehensive strategic economic partnership, which has been reflected in the growth of the volume of trade and mutual investments between the two countries.

He said, "Ajman is keen to develop its cooperation with the Indian side, especially in light of the increasing number of Indian investors and business owners, as the number of memberships of Indian establishments has reached 9,549 memberships during 2023. The constant growth in the volume of trade between Ajman and India is also one of the indicators of the development of relations between the two parties."

The meeting addressed the opportunities for cooperation, particularly in the education and health sectors, as they are among the most prominent sectors that Ajman aims to develop and increase the volume of investments. The attendees also emphasized the need to organize specialized forums and events with the participation of business owners from both countries, in order to discover investment opportunities in various sectors, especially in modern sectors such as technology, e-commerce, innovation, and AI.

For his part, H.E. Satish Sivan, the Indian Consul-General, expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and emphasized the diversity of opportunities available in India and Ajman and ways to increase the volume of mutual investments and trade between the two parties.

Ali Rashid Al Kaitoob provided an overview of the economic and investment assets that Ajman possesses in areas such as "industry, real estate, trade, tourism, services, construction, education, health, and other fields". The presentation also highlighted the investment opportunities available in the Al-Zorah area in Ajman.

He emphasized that the meeting takes place in the context of the Ajman Chamber's interest in expanding and developing a renewed global economic relations network that supports opportunities for expansion, business development, and promoting Ajman as an ideal investment destination.

The meeting concluded with the exchange of commemorative shields and souvenirs between H.E. Salem Al-Suwaidi, and H.E. Satish Sivan.

