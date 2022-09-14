The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) is participating with a delegation of its member factories and establishments, in the activities of the Middle East Design & Build Week and the Middle East Manufacturing & Technology Expo, from 12th to 14th of September, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), with a view to reviewing the latest technological developments in both fields. "Building and Construction" and "Industry", and exploring opportunities for cooperation and partnership with the participants under the umbrella of the two events.

Abdullah Abdulmohsen Al Nuaimi, Director of Member Relations and Support sector at the Ajman Chamber, stressed that this participation is a part of the exhibitions map adopted by the Ajman Chamber to diversify the participation of its member factories and companies in major events and specialized exhibitions, with a view to promoting local products, opening new markets, and strengthening partnerships and cooperation between business owners from Ajman and their counterparts from inside and outside the UAE, in addition to promoting investment advantages, facilities, and economic components provided by the emirate of Ajman provides to investors.

He praised the Middle East Design & Build Week as it provides as an international platform to shed light on the capabilities and components of the construction and building sector in the UAE and to learn about the latest technologies and modern solutions in the field of construction and building, especially that the construction sector contributes approximately 20% of the GDP of the emirate of Ajman during the year 2020. He also explained that the Ajman Chamber's keenness to participate in the Middle East Manufacturing & Technology Expo reflects the successive developments witnessed by the industrial sector, which contributes about 19.7% of the GDP of the emirate of Ajman during the year 2020.

He added, "The participation of the Ajman Chamber delegation in the two events reflects the Ajman Chamber's efforts to enhance the sustainability and growth of the business community in Aman, and to open new horizons for the its member establishments to learn about the best local and international practices, with the aim of developing services and products and enhancing the proactiveness and competitiveness of the establishments operating in the "construction and building " and “industry & technology” sectors, especially in light of the momentum of the participants in the two events, including those with great experience in such fields and major companies and factories from inside and outside the country."

Abdullah Al Nuaimi thanked the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry for providing the opportunity for the Ajman Chamber delegation to participate in the two exhibitions, and for providing an innovative platform that supports the construction & building and industry sectors.

Al Nuaimi confirmed that the year 2022 will witness important participations of the Ajman Chamber and its member establishments in a number of international exhibitions, as the Ajman Chamber has participated in the “EGYPS 2022" exhibition and conference”, the "Cosmetista Expo North & West Africa - Casablanca", and the "Malaysia International Halal Showcase" (MIHAS).