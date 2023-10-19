In support of providing proactive services that support business growth and enable private sector establishments to develop their activities and their leadership role in supporting a diversified future economy, the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) launched, during its participation in the GITEX Global 2023, the “Commercial Advisor” platform based on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies

The launch events at the Ajman government pavilion at the GITEX Global were attended by Nasser Al Dhafri, Executive Director of the Member Support and Innovation Sector at the Ajman Chamber, Aisha Al Nuaimi, Head of the Ajman Chamber’s work team participating in the activities of GITEX 2023,, and the Ajman Chamber work team.

Nasser Al-Dhafri stated that the “Commercial Advisor” platform aims to enable business owners and investors to develop their businesses and discover new foreign markets that contain export opportunities that contribute to developing the volume of exports and following developments in global markets, in addition to viewing a wide range of trade exchange statistics between the UAE. and countries around the world with the availability of a comprehensive database on private sector establishments by country

Al-Dhafri confirmed that the Ajman Chamber is keen, during its participation in GITEX 2023, to launch a package of smart services based on techniques and uses of artificial intelligence (AI), in confirmation of the Ajman Chamber’s direction to develop its services and initiatives to ensure the maximum benefit for its members from companies and factories. He also explained that the Ajman Chamber is keen to grow its local and international partner base during the World Expo activities and develop a renewed global economic relations network that supports expansion and business development opportunities and promotes Ajman as an ideal investment destination.

For her part, Aisha Al Nuaimi, Head of the Ajman Chamber’s work team participating in the activities of the GITEX Global 2023 - Head of the Legal Services Department at the Ajman Chamber, stated that the platform is available through the website www.ajmanchamber.ae, to enable beneficiaries to have immediate access to information on discovering opportunities to open new foreign markets and making informed decisions to achieve their business goals, the platform supported by artificial intelligence also provides effective responses that allow users to quickly address their inquiries while focusing on their business priorities.

