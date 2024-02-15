At the conclusion of the activities of Innovation Week in Ajman within the UAE Innovation Month - UAE Innovates 2024, at Ajman Marsa, the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) launched its smart app “Ajman Chamber” as the latest sustainable and effective communication channel to apply for services and learn about the Ajman Chamber’s news and events and how to participate in them.

The launch ceremony was attended by Iman Al Shamsi - Acting Executive Director of the Support Services Sector, Director of the HR Department, Fatima Abdul Razzaq Al Awadhi, Director of IT Department, and Fatima Yaqoob Al Awadhi, Head of the Innovation Month Team at the Ajman Chamber.

Iman Al Shamsi said, “At the Ajman Chamber, we are interested in harnessing digital transformation and data management as a strategic goal that supports the values of leadership and innovation in the Ajman Chamber, and the launch of the Ajman Chamber application reflects its efforts to enhance communication with its members and clients from private sector establishments and facilitate access to its services and information more effectively and smoothly.”

For her part, Fatima Abdul Razzaq Al Awadhi explained that the application provides a comprehensive platform for applying for all types of Ajman Chamber services, and also provides secure channels for electronic payment in addition to facilitating searches and access to services, noting that the application is available on the Apple Store and Google Play."

She stated that the app offers a set of innovative features that help users stay up to date with the latest news and events organized by the Ajman Chamber and how to participate in those events. It also provides an easy-to-use interface that allows users to apply for services easily and conveniently. This app is an important step towards enhancing transparency and effective communication between the Ajman Chamber and its member establishments of the private sector.

She confirmed that the Ajman Chamber, during the next phase, will expand the scope of the effectiveness of its smart app innovatively by providing and enhancing the services available through the smart app using artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to provide proactive services that exceed members’ expectations and enhance their contribution to economic development.

