The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) reviewed its main services and initiatives aimed at serving the business community in Ajman and facilitating their transactions in addition to its efforts to provide pioneering proactive services that keep pace with the aspirations of business owners and investors, during the visit of a delegation of the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with a view to reviewing the practices and services provided by the Ajman Chamber to its member companies and factories.

The delegation was received at the Ajman Chamber's headquarters by Sheikh Hamad bin Nasser Al Nuaimi, Director of the Membership and Transaction Services Department, and Abdullah Khalfan Al Shaali, Chief Executive of Membership and Transactions Services at the Ajman Chamber.

Sheikh Hamad Al Nuaimi welcomed the Fujairah Chamber's delegation and stressed the importance of the meeting and the need to intensify visits and meetings between UAE chambers in order to shed light on successful practices for the growth and sustainability of business and trade, as the economic sector is characterized by its rapid changes, which calls for intensifying efforts and exchanging experiences and best practices.

During the meeting, the Ajman Chamber presented an overview of its mission and vision, which aim to achieve global leadership in ensuring the sustainability of a growing business community that keeps pace with the future, in addition to exploring the list of services provided by the Ajman Chamber to the business community, including membership of economic establishments, certificates of origin, ratifications, legal services, services of the Ajman Conciliation and Arbitration Council, services of the Ajman Businesswomen Council, and the efforts of the Ajman Chamber in launching proactive initiatives and services that keep pace with the aspirations of business owners.

The attendees were also briefed on the "Foras Platform" provided by the Ajman Chamber in cooperation with the UAE Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and on the role of the platform in developing exports of local products, discovering export opportunities in countries of the world, and consolidating cooperation and partnership between UAE business owners with their counterparts from other countries. The Fujairah Chamber's delegation was briefed on "Eshaar Platform" to monitor the opinions and suggestions of the Ajman Chamber member business owners, in addition to its efforts to enhance direct communication with its member companies and factories through the approved field visits plan throughout the year. The Ajman Chamber carried out more than 155 visits during the year 2022. This is in addition to the "Stay in Your Place" initiative as a service directed to senior citizens and residents, and people of determination to apply for all services and benefit from them at home by contacting the Ajman Call Center "80070".

The meeting also had an overview of the "Marieyat Platform", which aims to provide a digital legal channel that enables business owners, establishments, and workers in the economic sector to view laws and legislation. The meeting reviewed the list of partnerships approved by the Ajman Chamber with government agencies seeking to provide integrated services to the Ajman Chamber member establishments. The channels of service provision and the Ajman Chamber's efforts to diversify and modernize them in a sustainable manner were also explained.

