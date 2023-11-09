The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) with the Ajman Markets Cooperative Society, to enhance joint cooperation and provide marketing outlets for the products of the Ajman Chamber's member factories in the Ajman Society's branches, in support of marketing and growing the volume of sales of local products and empowering, upgrading, and developing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and their activities.

MoC was signed at Ajman Society's headquarters by Abdullah Abdul Mohsen Al Nuaimi, Director of Member Relations and Support Department at the Ajman Chamber, and Aziz Slaoui, Acting Director General of the Ajman Society.

MoC stipulated “providing competitive marketing services to factories in Ajman and encouraging them to display products at the Ajman Society, participating in the organization of events related to both parties, in addition to participating in external exhibitions, cooperating in the development of promotional plans, and exchanging statistics, information and studies related to achieving the MoC objectives and benefiting from of the workshops and training programs organized by both parties.

Al Nuaimi stressed that the MoC reflects the Ajman Chamber’s efforts to expand the base of its strategic partners and open encouraging marketing channels for its member companies and factories, in a way that contributes to the growth of the economy, supporting local products, and provides appropriate tools for industrial facilities with the aim of business growth and sustainability.

He praised the efforts of the Ajman Society as one of the main marketing destinations in Ajman and the extent of the successive developments that the Society has witnessed during the previous years, stressing that under this MoC the necessary support and facilities will be provided to the Ajman Chamber's members who wish to market and display their products in the Ajman Society's branches.

For his part, Aziz Slaoui stressed the importance of this MoC and its role in enhancing direct cooperation between the Ajman Society with the Ajman Chamber and its member companies and factories in Ajman, explaining that the MoC stipulated diversifying marketing channels and organizing joint promotional activities and initiatives in accordance with the Ajman Society’s objectives aimed at expanding the retail market in the emirate of Ajman and continuing development in diversifying its suppliers and supporting the local product.

-Ends-