Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 12 November, 2025: Ajman Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the UAE, has announced the signing of a partnership agreement with BHM Capital, a leading financial institution in the UAE capital markets, to launch a new Equity Financing Program. The initiative aims to facilitate investor access to local capital markets through innovative and Sharia-compliant financing and investment solutions.

Under this program, investors will be able to benefit from financing facilities provided by Ajman Bank to purchase Sharia-compliant shares listed on the local capital markets, while BHM Capital will execute the clients’ trading orders. This collaboration combines Ajman Bank’s expertise in Islamic financing with BHM Capital’s operational and technological capabilities, contributing to the development of advanced financing and investment solutions in the UAE. It also enhances market liquidity and trading activity within an integrated regulatory framework that supports investors and strengthens the growth of the financial sector.

Commenting on the agreement, Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, said:“This agreement reinforces Ajman Bank’s role as a provider of innovative, Sharia-compliant financial solutions. Through our collaboration with BHM Capital, we aim to expand the opportunities available to our clients and empower them to engage with the equity markets in a responsible and efficient manner.”

The partnership brings together Ajman Bank’s financing capabilities and BHM Capital’s expertise in brokerage services, marking a significant step towards offering investors structured and Sharia-compliant tools to access the UAE’s equity markets. It further strengthens Ajman Bank’s position as a key enabler of responsible market participation and reaffirms BHM Capital’s commitment to providing diversified investment services to its clients.

Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, CEO of BHM Capital, added: “Our goal is to support the growth of the UAE’s financial markets by developing investment solutions tailored to the diverse needs of investors. Through our collaboration with a leading national banking institution, we are providing flexible and seamless equity trading services across our brokerage channels, enabling investors to enhance liquidity and diversify their portfolios. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to delivering sustainable value to our clients and to the UAE’s financial markets.”

The launch of the Equity Financing Program represents a strategic collaboration between Ajman Bank and BHM Capital aimed at broadening access to capital markets and supporting the UAE’s vision of strengthening its position as a global hub for innovation and financial growth.