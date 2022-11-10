Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Board member of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and Chairwoman of the Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC), received an economic delegation from the Republic of Serbia, with the aim of discussing partnerships, enhancing joint cooperation, and exchanging experiences, best practices, and initiatives that support entrepreneurship and promote micro, small, and medium enterprises.

This joint meeting at the AJBWC headquarters in the Ajman Center for Entrepreneurship was attended by Wafa Hassan Al-Foura Al Shamsi, member of the Board of Directors of the AJBWC. The Serbian delegation was headed by Brankica Simanic Director of the Entrepreneurship Division, and included Maja Antolovic, Head of Serbia Business Hub Dubai, affiliated to the Chamber of Serbia, and a group of officials and business owners.

At the beginning of the meeting, Dr. Amna Khalifa welcomed the attendees and praised the strong economic relations between the UAE and Serbia, stressing the importance of the joint meeting and its role in increasing channels of cooperation between Ajman and Serbia. She also stressed that the AJBWC is keen to diversify its partnerships and enhance its direct communication with all parties with a view to improving services and initiatives provided by the Council to its female business owners and providing innovative proactive services that keep pace with the aspirations of male and female entrepreneurs in general.

During the meeting, the AJBWC presented an overview of its main services, including the "Bidayat License", which aims to support female business and home-based business owners to start their various projects, and the types of membership, including "silver, gold, platinum, and honorary". The presentation showed the most prominent specialized exhibitions implemented by the council throughout the year, the partnership plan with all parties inside and outside the UAE, as well as the visits made by the Council, in addition to the efforts of the AJBWC to provide training platforms in cooperation with its partners with the aim of developing the capabilities and knowledge of its members, business owners, and entrepreneurs in all fields. The Serbian was briefed on the initiatives launched by the AJBWC during the year 2022.

For her part, Brankica Simanic praised the importance of the meeting and its role in reviewing best practices in the field of entrepreneurship and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), stressing that the efforts of the councils and institutions concerned with supporting women's economic activities have a clear role in developing women's investments and contributions in the economic sector.

She gave the attendees an overview of the projects and initiatives of member women in the Serbian Businesswomen Council, which target business owners, and also stressed the importance of continuous development of support channels for business women through diversifying exhibitions, building partnerships, and providing services that keep pace with the aspirations of businesswomen.

The attendees recommended the necessity of organizing future forums that bring together business women from Ajman and Serbia, with a view to exchanging experiences and identifying the best projects and ideas.

The meeting concluded with the exchange of shields and souvenirs between the Ajman Business Women Council and the Serbian economic delegation.

