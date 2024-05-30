The Ajman Business Women’s Council (AJBWC) organized a "Manufacturing of Agricultural Products" workshop as part of the Agricultural Entrepreneurship initiative. The workshop aimed to equip businesswomen with cutting-edge agricultural tools and techniques, foster investment in farming projects, enhance the added value of agricultural products, and refine production and marketing skills.

The workshop was presented by Dr. Sultana Othman, General Manager of Tabyeen Center for Psychological & Family Counseling- Dubai. It was attended by the AJBWC board members, Abeer Al Faraj, Director of the AJBWC's Office, and the AJBWC's employees and members.

The workshop provided a comprehensive explanation of the different types of "distillation and drying" as essential processes for enhancing the quality of agricultural products, transforming them into usable products, and increasing their market value. Additionally, the workshop included several practical experiments to introduce participants to a range of tools and techniques in the field of distillation and drying of agricultural products and improving their quality.

Dr. Sultana Othman also presented an overview of “Mama's Farm", highlighting the Farm's educational role in encouraging housewives to benefit from cutting-edge agricultural techniques suitable for small spaces. She commended the remarkable and ongoing advancements in the agricultural sector across the UAE.

For her part, Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Chairwoman of the AJBWC, emphasized the AJBWC's commitment to implementing a comprehensive action plan to educate and inform its members about all types and methods of modern agriculture, innovative tools and techniques, and related industries associated with agricultural products and crops. This initiative aims to support the AJBWC's efforts in encouraging and supporting women to enter the labor market, foster their initiatives, investments, and projects, embrace their ideas, and motivate them to pursue freelance work opportunities.

Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali stated that the "Manufacturing of Agricultural Products" workshop falls under the Agricultural Entrepreneurship initiative implemented by the AJBWC to contribute to achieving the UAE's objectives and ensuring food and water security. She emphasized that the AJBWC seeks to intensify activities related to the agricultural sector in collaboration with governmental and private agencies from the specialized agricultural expertise houses, particularly in light of the diverse innovations and modern methods, to enhance awareness among women about the importance of adopting sustainable products that benefit family members and the community.