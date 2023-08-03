As part of its efforts to enhance community awareness of the importance of exercising and following a healthy and preventive lifestyle, the Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC) organized a discussion meeting entitled "A Happy Lifestyle" under the slogan "Live It Right" in cooperation with the Emirates Health Services (EHS) and the UAE Modern Pentathlon Federation (UAEMPF).



The discussion meeting was attended by Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Chairwoman of the AJBWC, members of the Board of Directors, and Abeer Al Faraj, Director of the AJBWC's Office. More than 30 participants participated in the meeting to learn about the most important sports and health services and initiatives to improve the quality of life and enhance the happiness of the individual and society, at the AJBWC headquarters of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI). The meeting witnessed active participation on the part of the Sharjah Ladies Club to promote the Club's facilities and services. The Damas Medical Center also reviewed its services and provided a set of medical examinations and consultations for the participants.



Dr. Amna Khalifa welcomed the attendees and confirmed that the discussion meeting comes as a part of the AJBWC's commitment to promoting public health and encouraging regular exercise among members of society, with a view to building a generation more aware of the importance of taking care of health and adopting an active lifestyle that enhances the quality of life.



She explained that the AJBWC is diligently seeking to support the role of women in society and empower them economically, socially, and healthily through a qualitative action plan to update and launch innovative proactive initiatives and services that keep pace with its strategic objectives.



Dr. Nora Al Marzooqi, Member of the AJBWC's Board of Directors, gave an overview of the sports platform, which is concerned with launching various programs, activities, and services in the field of public health throughout the year and participating in local, regional, and international health and sports events. She explained that the sports platform aims to spread the culture of preserving public health and confirming the sustainability of women's physical and psychological health; support healthy food entrepreneurs, awareness of the importance of exercising and making it a way of life; and build effective society partnerships in the field of health and sports.



Al Marzooqi explained the "Live it Healthy" program within the Sports Platform initiative, and the role of the program in encouraging and motivating women to follow a healthier lifestyle, in addition to what the program provides with medical examinations, consultations and interactive sports programs in cooperation with the AJBWC's partners.



The discussion meeting included a presentation of the UAEMPF's efforts and services and its various sports, including "swimming, fencing, running, equestrian, and shooting", as Captain Ahmed Abu Zaid reviewed the UAEMPF's role in encouraging the practice of sports, and the audience was briefed on the types of competitions and the nature of each. sports in detail.



Dr. Mahra Al Malik and Dr. Lujain Abdul Karim from the EHS gave an overview of the "eEtmenan" program and its preventive role in promoting physical and psychological health in general. The attendees have been briefed on the program and its features for assessing the health status of the individual in a preventive, innovative, and proactive way for a healthier and happier life.



At the end of the discussion meeting, Dr. Amna Khalifa honored the speakers and thanked all the attendees. The meeting also had a dialogue session between the participants and speakers to answer questions and inquiries about preserving public health and exercising.