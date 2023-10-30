Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Chairwoman of the Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC) chaired the third meeting of the AJBWC’s Board of Directors to review the work progress and results of the AJBWC’s projects and initiatives for the current year and discuss opportunities for preparation and effective participation in the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change "COP 28".

The meeting was attended by Aisha Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of the AJBWC, members of the Board of Directors, and its employees.

The meeting covered a detailed report on the Bidayat license during the third quarter of 2023 (Q3 2023), the developments of the Rufof initiative and its marketing role by providing 5 main outlets with the aim of increasing the sales of the AJBWC’s female business owners, in addition to the AJBWC's efforts to develop innovative sales centers and specific exhibitions to increase the sales of the AJBWC’s female business owners.

The attendees discussed the AJBWC’s work plan for Q4 2023 and the importance of diversifying its activities and participation in cooperation with its partners from the government and private sectors, in addition to the plan and vision of the AJBWC during 2024 and the necessity of achieving its supportive message to encourage and support women to enter the labor market, and support their initiatives, investments, and projects by adopting their ideas and motivating them to enter the field of self-employment in a way that enhances their direct contribution to increasing the local product.

Dr. Amna Khalifa praised the AJBWC’s efforts to diversify its partnerships with a view to developing and improving its initiatives and services. In Q3 2023, the Council signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED). It also strengthened its cooperation with the Police Sports and Shooting Club in Ajman and discussed opportunities for cooperation with a wide group of entities participating in GITEX Global 2023. AJBWC participated in Q3 2023 in the International Government Communication Forum and the discussion session “Together, and for your sake, we are capable of challenge.”

AJBWC also strengthened its pioneering role in encouraging women and community, in general, to invest in agriculture and benefit from the rapid developments in the field of hydroponic and vertical agriculture by organizing two workshops entitled “Naqd Al Oud” 1 and 2 in cooperation with experts and specialists in the field of agriculture.

In conjunction with the Year of Sustainability, AJBWC was keen to honor a group of pioneering businesswomen with honorary membership in appreciation of their efforts in the field of agriculture and improving the quality of life.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the attendees stressed the importance of intensifying training courses and specialized workshops in the fields of innovation, feasibility studies, and management, in addition to empowering AJBWC members and business owners with artificial intelligence (AI) tools and programs with the aim of developing their projects and increasing sales.