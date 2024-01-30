The Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC) held its first meeting for the year 2024, headed by Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Chairwoman of the AJBWC - and Board member of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), to discuss projects, initiatives and the AJBWC’s business plan for the current year.

The meeting was held at the AJBWC and attended by Aisha Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of the AJBWC, members of the Board of Directors, Abeer Al Faraj, Director of the AJBWC's Office. and its employees.

This meeting discussed the programmes, projects and initiatives within the AJBWC’s strategic plan for the current year, the efforts made to provide proactive initiatives that ensure the development of women business owners’ projects, and the AJBWC’s targeted exhibitions, visits and partnerships plan during the coming period.

This meeting reviewed the AJBWC’s projects for the year 2024, including the 360° Business Forum, which aims to organize a group of awareness discussion sessions to introduce the Ajman’s plan in the field of entrepreneurship to discuss challenges, innovative ideas and proposals in the field of economics, education, sports, culture and entertainment, as well as the “Numakin Program”, which is concerned with implementing and developing a group of Initiatives including “Agricultural Entrepreneurship, Ryouqi (My Breakfast), Rufof, Business Clinic, and Culinary Arts Program".

The AJBWC’s projects for the current year also include the “Live it Healthy” program, which is a community program to raise health awareness and improve the quality of life, the “Talaqi” program, which aims to organize a group of specialized councils and forums, and the “Social Entrepreneurship” program to implement a package of educational activities and campaigns about the importance of economic projects. of a social nature, the “ZAAM” program, which provides an opportunity for part-time job seekers, the “Nashee” (youth) program to organize a group of events and exhibitions directed at secondary and university students with a view of integrating and qualifying young people in the field of entrepreneurship, and “My Car” and vocational program by providing a car with benevolent loan system is for female members who have a Bidayat license.

During this meeting, the AJBWC' members discussed the mechanisms for implementing programs and initiatives and the timetable in line with the increased benefit of women entrepreneurs from the programs offered during the current year.

Dr. Amna Khalifa confirmed that the AJBWC is keen to implement a comprehensive training plan in cooperation with its partners from government and private agencies in the fields of “management, marketing, feasibility studies, agriculture, product innovation, and others.” She also stated that the AJBWC's activities agenda was compatible with national events and activities, noting that the AJBWC is intensifying its current efforts to direct its members to benefit from and participate in the national domestic tourism campaign, "The Most Beautiful Winter in the World."

She praised the UAE government's follow-up and keenness to support the business development of women business owners and enhance their effective contribution to the local GDP, stressing that the diversity of opportunities and capabilities available will enable women business owners to achieve tangible achievements and increase their direct impact on the economy

Dr. Khalifa pointed out that the AJBWC seeks to strengthen its relations with women business owners by intensifying field visits, in addition to expanding its circle of partnerships, so that during the month of January the AJBWC signed 3 cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding.

The AJBWC members praised the momentum and diversity of the AJBWC’s plan for the current year, which will reflect positively on the empowerment of women and enhancing their participation in the comprehensive development process, so that their empowerment embodies an engine for economic and social progress, in support of the AJBWC’s vision aimed at advancing the role of women, empowering and motivating them to become partners in the development process.