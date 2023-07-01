Barcelona – The Airports Council International (ACI) World Annual General Assembly (WAGA) agrees key resolutions on cleaner energy transition and on cyber threats, reflecting the priorities for airports in building a sustainable and resilient aviation ecosystem.

The 33rd WAGA took place at the ACI EUROPE / ACI WORLD Annual General Assembly, Conference and Exhibition that attracted over 800 delegates to Barcelona, Spain. The Resolutions were presented by the ACI World Governing Board made up of leading airport CEOs from around the world.

Promoting SAF and supporting ESG practices

Recognizing the need for collective action to deliver the long-term goal of net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050, the Resolution “Leading through cleaner energy transition and robust ESG practices,” calls on the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and governments to work with all financial institutions to facilitate access to green finance for aviation and to stimulate Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) development. It urges governments to provide the necessary technical and economic support and required regulatory framework for supporting the airport sector energy transition.

Airports are called upon to consider adopting robust Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices according to their specific circumstances, engage with ACI in developing the Airport ESG Global Framework, and participate in global efforts to accelerate the deployment of SAF.

Cyber threats in aviation

Recognizing that the aviation industry relies on interconnected systems and advanced technologies and that they may be vulnerable to increasing cyber threats, the Resolution “Affirming airport’s commitment to addressing the evolving cyber threats in aviation,” recognizes the actions already taken by airports and calls on all aviation stakeholders to strengthen their awareness and mitigation measures in this area.

The Resolution urges governments, international organizations, and relevant stakeholders to leverage the existing international standards and frameworks on information security and cybersecurity in the development of aviation cybersecurity frameworks, standards, and guidelines. It also calls on governments to implement the necessary measures to support the development of a skilled aviation cybersecurity workforce.

Riyadh Airports Company to host WAGA 2024

At the ACI EUROPE / ACI WORLD Annual General Assembly, Conference and Exhibition Closing and Handover Ceremony, Riyadh Airports Company was announced as host of the ACI Asia-Pacific / ACI World Annual General Assembly, Conference and Exhibition (WAGA). The event taking place from 21–23 May 2024 will convene in Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and is set to welcome global and regional airport CEOs, regulators, and dignitaries.

ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said: “We are thrilled to be joining forces with ACI Asia-Pacific and Riyadh Airports Company to host WAGA 2024, the most important global gathering of airport leaders. The region is home to the fastest growing aviation markets in the world and to leading airports that are raising the bar on all fronts for travellers and communities. As we build a sustainable and resilient aviation ecosystem, our continued engagement with the global airport community and its relevant stakeholders remains the deciding factor in reaching our industry global targets.”

ACI Asia-Pacific Director General Stefano Baronci said: “It's indeed a proud moment for us as WAGA will be held in Riyadh next year. This is a significant meeting of global aviation leaders, and a great forum to debate current issues and possibilities in the aviation sector, as well as exploring innovative strategies for long-term success. We are excited to welcome aviation leaders from all over the world and make it a memorable experience for all.”

On his part, Mr. Musad Aldaood, CEO of Riyadh Airports Company, expressed: "It is a proud moment for us to announce hosting the ACI Asia-Pacific / ACI World Annual General Assembly, Conference, and Exhibition (WAGA) in Riyadh the following year. Enthusiastically, we are excited to welcome aviation leaders from across the globe to ensure a memorable experience for all." Furthermore, he added, "This important convergence of global aviation authorities is a prime venue to address current challenges and explore opportunities in the aviation sector, as well as to investigate forward-thinking and explore innovative strategies for long-term success”.

