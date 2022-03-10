Dubai, UAE: Airbus Secure Land Communications will exhibit its mission-critical communication and collaboration solutions at the World Police Summit 2022 in Dubai as one of the event’s leading global participants. The summit will take place on March 14-17, 2022 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the four-day exhibition and conference event, a first of its kind in the region, the company will display an array of its latest hybrid technologies for public safety and law enforcement work. To be showcased are Tactilon Agnet, TACteam, Workflowmanagement, Everus Manpack, and Tactilon Dabat.

Selim Bouri, Head of Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific for Airbus Secure Land Communications said: "As the threat landscape continues to evolve, we need to equip our police officers and law enforcers with state-of-the-art equipment for rapid and safe coordination and communication. Our business- and mission-critical communication solutions are designed to provide users a better way of working and collaborating that will benefit our communities.”

Bouri continued: “The World Police Summit will provide us a venue to demonstrate how the advanced features of our hybrid technologies can protect lives and property. During the event, our team of specialists will be on hand to engage with stakeholders in Dubai and the world. This is also part of our contributions to the UAE Government’s efforts to make the country one of the safest in the world.”

The World Police Summit is the global meeting place for senior, international police, and law enforcement officials and professionals. The event will enable them to connect with governments, policymakers, and sector professionals to discuss the key priorities shaping the future of policing.

Visitors to the Airbus stand can engage with its experts to also learn more about the competitive advantages of Airbus technologies.

