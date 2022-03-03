Riyadh, KSA: Airbus Defence and Space will demonstrate live the mission-critical features of its interoperable communication technologies for the defense community at the World Defense Show in Riyadh from March 6 to 9, 2022.

Airbus Secure Land Communications will take part in the global event to highlight how its intelligent solutions can support the armed forces in their military operations. Its participation comes amid reports of the MENA region’s stabilizing defense spending.

Selim Bouri, Head of Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific for Airbus Secure Land Communications said: “Our interoperable and agile communication and collaboration solutions can support combat systems across land, air, sea, space, and cyber operational domains. The World Defense Show is a strategic event for us to exhibit our capabilities and expertise in the field of defense while highlighting our role in reshaping the industry’s future in this century. It is vital for all stakeholders to collaborate more effectively amid the evolving threat landscape worldwide, and the show will provide that important platform to tackle existing and emerging challenges and opportunities.”

“Furthermore, by participating, we are reaffirming our support for the Saudi Government's bid to become a leader in the area of future defense technologies, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. We look forward to engaging with key figures in the international defense community during the gathering,” Bouri added.

The World Defense Show will be staged as the Kingdom, one of the world’s top spenders in the defense sector, seeks to localize 50 per cent of its domestic military expenditure. It will bring under roof industry thought leaders, governments, decision-makers, policymakers, and many more, to provide insights and technological innovations that will impact the regional and global defense industries.

At Airbus Secure Land Communications’ exhibition stand, Airbus’ team of specialists will display the company’s array of mission-critical collaboration and communication technologies, including Tactilon Agnet, TACteam, Workflowmanagement, Everus Manpack, and Tactilon Dabat.

Discover more on SLC’s solutions here

Visitors to the Airbus Defence and Space stand can connect with its experts to also learn more about the diverse opportunities in the MENA region’s defense ecosystem.

