KSA: Airbus supplied secure and state-of-the-art communication technology to support the holy pilgrimage in Mecca.



Airbus deployed its advanced communication solutions to support the security and emergency personnel involved in this monumental event. Airbus' comprehensive portfolio of communication solutions facilitated better coordination and enhanced response times among field officers deployed across various key locations, hence enabling efficient incident management and ensuring the well-being of all participants.



"Airbus is proud to contribute to the secure and successful organisation of the Hajj pilgrimage by providing mission-critical communication solutions," said Selim Bouri, Vice-President for Airbus Secure Land Communications (SLC) in Africa, Asia and Middle East. "Our state-of-the-art technologies and comprehensive network coverage ensure that security and emergency personnel can efficiently respond to any situation, safeguarding both people, and premises."



“Airbus remains committed to delivering reliable and innovative communication solutions, supporting the safety and security of large-scale events globally. With its profound expertise in mission-critical communications, Airbus plays a vital role in facilitating seamless collaboration and ensuring public safety” Bouri added.



As every year, Airbus played a vital role in ensuring the security and safety of the holy landmark and over two million pilgrims visiting from around the world.

