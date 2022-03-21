Dubai, UAE: Airbus Secure Land Communications is all geared up to highlight its mission-critical collaboration and communication solutions for the maritime and defence industries at DIMDEX 2022 in Qatar. The exhibition, one of the leading international defence and security events, will take place from March 21 to 23, 2022 at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

Airbus will demonstrate the features of its portfolio of top-notch technologies during the three-day global gathering. To be exhibited are the company’s best-in-class Tactilon Agnet, TACTEAM and Workflowmanagement.

Selim Bouri, Head of Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific for Airbus Secure Land Communications said: "DIMDEX 2022 is an ideal opportunity for us to highlight Airbus’ breadth of expertise and capabilities before stakeholders in Qatar and the region. During the event, we will demonstrate how our cutting-edge solutions can improve collaboration, which is pivotal to any nation’s overarching maritime security and defence strategies.”

“Our technologies are equipped with reliable modern functionalities to keep our security forces connected at all times, enabling them to safely communicate and coordinate, especially during critical moments. DIMDEX is also a venue for us to show our commitment to Qatar’s efforts to secure its maritime domain and ensure freedom of navigation. We look forward to not only showcasing our solutions but also engaging with decision-makers, leaders and our like-minded peers,” Bouri continued.

Themed ‘Connecting the World’s Maritime Defence and Security Community,’ DIMDEX is hosted and organised by Qatar Armed Forces. Key decision-makers and industry leaders in the maritime defence and security industry will grace the premier event.

Airbus’ exhibition stand is located at Hall 4, Number 107.

