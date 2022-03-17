Dubai, UAE: Airbus Secure Land Communications recently partnered with Wearin’, a division of Conextivity Group, providing connected wearables for workers’ safety and performance, to combine the power of their technologies to make the work of mission-critical personnel safer and smarter.

The two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of the recently concluded Mobile World Congress (Barcelona) in Spain. The MoU will pave the way for the integration of Airbus’ Tactilon Agnet collaboration platform with Wearin’s IoT-driven wearable sensors.

Under the terms of the MoU, the companies will initially conduct demonstrations of the integration at the referential World Police Summit in Dubai (taking place from 14 to 17 of March) before offering them to interested organizations. Through the demonstrations, Airbus and Wearin’ aim to receive feedback from end-users concerning their approach to IoT and mission-critical services.

Airbus’ Tactilon Agnet allows end-to-end secure instant sharing of information with a defined group of people at the push of a button. It can run on a wide range of devices such as regular iOS and Android smartphones, radios, and special gadgets and gears. Business- and mission-critical users, including first responders, utilize the platform designed with a hybrid work environment for enhanced communication and collaboration.

On the other hand, Wearin’ integrates modular sensors into field gears and use artificial intelligence to create smart, actionable insights. The agent-worn sensors provide real-time insights from user-generated field data to improve productivity, save lives and protect health.

Selim Bouri, Head of Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific for Airbus Secure Land Communications said : “Airbus shares the mission of Wearin’ to harness the power of cutting-edge technologies to keep people safe, protect lives and property, and maintain public safety. This MoU will benefit our security forces and emergency personnel, as well as improve our response during crises. Our agreement will bring to the fore the important role of technologies in keeping our communities secure.”

