Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Air France-KLM offers a series of special fares for passengers travelling from cities across the Middle East** to the Air France hub at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and KLM hub at Amsterdam-Schiphol, and on to the group’s global network of destinations across Europe and North America. Passengers can buy the special fare seats now until 2nd of April for travel until 30 November 2024.

Ramadan promotional fares are available to passengers flying from Egypt, Lebanon, and the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The promotions are available across all classes of travel. Indicative starting fares include Premium Economy Class seats from AED 2690 in the UAE; Economy Class seats from USD 335 in Lebanon; Business Class seats from SAR 6995 in Saudi Arabia or Business class seats from EGP 18900.

Air-France KLM offers 54 weekly flights*** from various cities in the Middle East to the airline’s two hubs at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol, connecting passengers to the global network of destinations in Europe and the Americas.

*Terms and condition apply.

**From Air France-KLM Network.

***Winter schedule.

For further information, please contact please visit our websites : www.airfrance.fr and www.klm.com

About Air France KLM

Air France KLM, offers day and night flights from the Middle east to Paris, Amsterdam and beyond. Flights from Dammam, Riyadh, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Beirut and Cairo. Air France KLM is a major player in international transport. Group’s global network offer flights over 300 destinations covered by Air France KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Transavia. with71,000 dedicated and professional employees, rooted in a culture of diversity, the group aims to offer the best services.

Flying Blue

Flying Blue is the joint loyalty program of the group. Members can earn Miles during their trips with Air France, KLM, and their partner airlines or when purchasing services from non-airline partners (hotel chains, car rental companies, etc.). Flying Blue

Sustainable Aviation Fuel-SAF

Air France-KLM reaffirms its commitment to the decarbonization of aviation through the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Already the world’s first SAF user, the Group continues to secure the volumes needed to meet its 2030 incorporation targets. www.airfranceklm.com

Media contact:

Yasaman MILLERET

Regional Marketing, Communication and Sustainability Manager

Middle East

Air France KLM

Yamilleret@airfrance.fr