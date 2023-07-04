Air Astana has opened ticket sales for a new direct flight from Almaty to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, which will commence on 1st October 2023. Services will initially operate on Wednesdays and Sundays, with additional frequency to be introduced at a later date.

The flight will depart Almaty at 18:40 and arrive in Jeddah at 22:30, with return flights at 23:30 and arrival in Almaty at 08:15. All times local. The duration of the flights will be 6 hours 50 minutes outbound and 5 hours 45 minutes inbound to Almaty.

“Saudi Arabia has a rich and diverse cultural heritage, which will be interesting not only for the pilgrimage of Muslims to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, but also for tourists looking to visit cultural, historical and natural sites on the Red Sea,” said Adel Dauletbek, VP Marketing and Sales, Air Astana. “Passengers traveling to Jeddah are offered convenient connections from other cities in Kazakhstan, as well as from Tashkent, Dushanbe and Bishkek. We also expect tourists coming from Saudi Arabia to explore the natural beauty of Kazakhstan."

The cost of a round-trip economy ticket starts from US$734 and round trip business ticket starts from US$1584. Ticket booking for the new flight is now open on the airline's website, at ticket sales offices, accredited agencies and in the Booking and Information Center. Citizens of Kazakhstan need to obtain an e-visa prior to traveling to Saudi Arabia.

