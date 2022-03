Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, has announced the resumption of its seasonal flights to Bodrum and Antalya, in Turkey from Sharjah starting July 1, 2022.

Schedule to Bodrum, effective July 1, 2022 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency G9 311 Sharjah 13:00 Bodrum 16:45 Airbus A320 Tue/Fri/Sun G9 312 Bodrum 17:35 Sharjah 23:00 Airbus A320 Tue/Fri/Sun

Schedule to Antalya, effective July 1, 2022 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency G9 315 Sharjah 08:30 Antalya 11:55 Airbus A320 Wed/Friday G9 316 Antalya 12:35 Sharjah 17:35 Airbus A320 Wed/Friday G9 315 Sharjah 09:00 Antalya 12:25 Airbus A320 Sunday G9 316 Antalya 13:05 Sharjah 18:05 Airbus A320 Sunday

Bodrum represent the third city while Antalya represents the fourth city that Air Arabia flies to after Istanbul and Trabzon in Turkey.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Bodrum or Antalya by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call center or through travel agencies.

