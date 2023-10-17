Sharjah, UAE: Air Arabia, the Middle East & North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC), achieved first place in Airfinance Journal's prestigious annual ranking of the world's top 100 airlines for the fourth consecutive year.

The airline received this ranking following Airfinance Journal’s extensive assessment of the performance of 100 global airlines during the last twelve months figures no older than 31 December 2022 ensuring the accuracy of the data. The assessment considered a comprehensive set of operational and financial criteria, encompassing various key performance metrics such as revenue, fixed charges, liquidity, market capitalization, and leverage in addition to the fleet size.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: "This recognition is a testament to our relentless pursuit of operational and financial excellence. It reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team at Air Arabia. We will continue to push the boundaries when it comes to operational and financial excellence, ensuring our passengers receive the best service while maintaining our position as a leader in the industry."

As Air Arabia has been securing this leading position for four consecutive years, it marks the airline's successive accomplishment of this esteemed status. Air Arabia outperformed 99 other prominent global airline companies, showcasing exceptional performance across all the evaluated variables in the report.

Airfinance Journal, known as 'The Airline Analyst,' is recognized as the most extensive and in-depth source of financial and operational data for airlines available in the aviation market.

