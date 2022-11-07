Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, has announced the launch of three new routes to Ufa, Yekaterinburg and Kazan in Russia from Sharjah starting December 1, 2022. 

Travelers can now fly directly from Sharjah International Airport to these three cities as per the below schedules.

Schedule to Ufa, effective December 1, 2022 (all times local):

Flight

Departure

Time

Arrival

Time

Aircraft

Frequency

G9 926

Sharjah

18:55

Ufa

00:40

Airbus A320

Mon/Thur

G9 927

Ufa

01:30

Sharjah

05:30

Airbus A320

Tue/Fri

Schedule to Yekaterinburg, effective December 2, 2022 (all times local):

Flight

Departure

Time

Arrival

Time

Aircraft

Frequency

G9 960

Sharjah

18:55

Yekaterinburg

00:50

Airbus A320

Tues/Fri/Sun

G9 961

Yekaterinburg

01:50

Sharjah

06:05

Airbus A320

Mon/Wed/Sat

Schedule to Kazan, effective December 3, 2022 (all times local):

Flight

Departure

Time

Arrival

Time

Aircraft

Frequency

G9 940

Sharjah

18:55

Kazan

22:55

Airbus A320

Wed/Sat

G9 941

Kazan

00:20

Sharjah

06:20

Airbus A320

Thurs/Sun

After Moscow, the new routes added to Air Arabia’s growing network, represent the second, third and fourth destinations in Russia that the carrier operates direct flights to from its hub in Sharjah.

Air Arabia operates the Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across Air Arabia’s fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin.

The aircraft is also equipped with ‘SkyTime,’ a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. Customers can also enjoy a wide variety of delicacies between snacks, meals, and sandwiches from the on-board “SkyCafe” menu at affordable prices. Before flights, eligible travellers can also benefit from the City Check-in service where they can drop off their bags and collect their boarding passes at the Air Arabia Sales Shops spread across the UAE. 

Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Ufa, Yekaterinburg and Kazan by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

