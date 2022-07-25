United Arab Emirates: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, is offering travellers a variety of destinations for the summer months with a plethora of added benefits. From the Caspian Sea to Bosphorus Strait or the Balkans and Caucasus regions, cities such as Tbilisi, Baku, Istanbul, and Sarajevo are popular summer getaways among travellers in the MENA region.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi passengers can now enjoy holiday packages as well as book the ‘Value Fare’ option, which brings ample value in return, such as seat selection, extra luggage, extra legroom, and a meal. Before the flight, eligible travellers can also benefit from the Abu Dhabi City Check-in service where they can drop off their bags and collect their boarding passes at the Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Sales Shop on Hamdan Street.

On board, passengers can enjoy an all-new Sky Café menu where they can relish a variety of delicacies covering several international cuisines varying from light snacks to hot meals on long haul flights at affordable prices. Customers can also tune into a variety of free entertainment through the in-flight streaming service, SkyTime and choose from a wide selection of movies, TV shows, audio books, and games.

As a value-added service, passengers can earn, transfer and spend points. With every flight and get up to 10 percent cash back as AirRewards points, which can be converted into guest miles or used online easily for flights, meals and baggage.

Customers can book their ticket by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

