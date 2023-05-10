Abu Dhabi, UAE: AIQ, Abu Dhabi based technology pioneer focused on driving the artificial intelligence (AI) powered transformation of the energy sector, is taking part at the upcoming UAE Climate Tech Forum.

The two-day event, set to kick off May 10th at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center, marks the first-ever decarbonization technology conference aimed at empowering organizations to reduce emissions at scale, towards concrete climate action.

AIQ will showcase its cutting-edge suite of AI solutions that support the industry’s entire value chain, including AI Emissions Platform, an AI-powered automated software that enables companies to forecast their industrial Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions for enhanced ESG reporting. The Platform utilizes AIQ’s advanced AI and machine learning capabilities, deployed in the cloud, to predict emissions and facilitate decarbonization planning.

In addition, AIQ is set to present a live demo of its Smart Vessel software, offering event participants the opportunity to witness firsthand the company’s comprehensive and cutting edge-AI solution, designed to improve safety onboard vessels, with a focus on automated monitoring, detection, and reporting incidents and Personal Protective Equipment compliancy. The technology aims to achieve 100% HSE culture that mitigates a wide range of potential HSE rule infringements, risky behavior or hazardous action.

Moreover, AIQ’s CEO, Omar Al Marzooqi, will participate in a panel session titled “The Age of AI: How will advances in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and supercomputing reshape the global energy and industrial landscape,” alongside other distinguished speakers including Bill Vass, VP of Tech and Engineering at Amazon Web Services; Eric Xing, President and Professor at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence; Dr. Ebtesam Almazrouei, Principal Researcher, Technology Innovation Institute, ; and Martin Wainstein, Executive Director of Open Earth. Hailed as an industry thought leader, Al Marzooqi will share his views and expertise on how AI can support industry leaders to achieve greater energy efficiency, optimize resource availability, and improve operational efficiency for a more sustainable future.

AIQ’s senior executives, Saravan Penubarthi, Chief Technology Officer, and Dr. Ahmad Salem, Senior Vice President of Commercial and Business Development, will share their thoughts and expertise with key players in the UAE’s start-up ecosystem as part of a roundtable discussion at the UAE Climate Tech Forum titled “The Start-up Journey: How to Make it in the Emirates”. The roundtable aims to showcase the nation’s technology infrastructure and explore potential collaboration and investment opportunities with Silicon Valley start-ups.

Omar Al Marzooqi, CEO of AIQ, said, “We are honored to be participating at the UAE Climate Tech Forum, a critical event at a key moment, bringing together vital players across sectors to discuss ongoing global climate challenges and opportunities in decarbonization. This is an opportunity to share our expertise and showcase our AI-empowered tools that are capable of advancing the energy transition and enabling real, positive impact.”

Held ahead of COP28, the UAE Climate Tech Forum will profile the latest technologies, innovations and investment opportunities driving the transition towards a sustainable future. With over 100 companies participating, technologies will be featured across various areas, including carbon capture, AI, robotics, digitalization, hydrogen, and alternative fuels.

To register for the event, please visit https://eservices.moiat.gov.ae/eservices/custom/uaecte-forum