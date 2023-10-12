​​​​​​​AI will scale human abilities to unprecedented levels, says Microsoft VP.

Dubai – Uptake of generative AI tools has scaled much quicker than the uptake of previous revolutionary technologies such as the Internet and mobile phones.

During the Dubai Assembly for Generative AI on Wednesday, a senior executive from Microsoft said ChatGPT secured 100 million users in just 3 months, compared to 7 years for the Internet and 16 years for mobile phones.

“Technology today is really at an inflection point; we are at the point of the next wave of computing,” said Ali Dalloul, Vice President, Azure AI, Microsoft, during his address.

In a keynote presentation titled 'Microsoft: A Complete GenAI Story,' Dalloul said: “We are embarking on a completely new paradigm shift today. Our mission is about empowering every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more, and fundamentally, that is what AI does. AI is about augmenting human productivity and catalyzing creativity. It is no less transformative than what the Industrial Age achieved in mechanizing labor,” he added.

Speaking about how generative AI has democratized access to AI in an unprecedented way, Dalloul said: “The entire economics of industry has changed. Today, you have the entirety of human knowledge at your fingertips on any connected device, anywhere in the world, and can harness it to build solutions that can help solve the most pressing societal issues of our time.”

Microsoft is one of the assembly’s key partners. At the assembly's exhibition, Microsoft showcased a range of generative AI-driven products, including Microsoft Copilot, an AI-powered tool that seamlessly integrates with popular Microsoft 365 applications to automate monotonous tasks and boost productivity. Additionally, the tech giant presented its AI-powered security analysis tool, Microsoft Security Copilot, which enables security defenders to detect hidden patterns and respond swiftly to incidents, as well as GitHub Copilot, a groundbreaking AI pair programmer that expedites code writing by extracting context from comments and code, offering instant suggestions for efficient coding.

The Dubai Assembly for Generative AI takes place from 11-12 October at the Museum of the Future and AREA 2071 in Emirates Towers. The assembly is organized by the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation.

The assembly hosts over 1,800 officials, AI and emerging technologies experts, and decision-makers, including more than 70 keynote speakers participating in around 45 sessions and 12 exhibitions. The platform focuses on 5 main themes, including Generative AI 101, Generative AI Sector Deep Dives, Governments, Regulators and Generative AI, Generative AI and Other Emerging Technologies, and Big Tech vs Emerging Startups.