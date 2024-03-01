Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, recently released its Security Predictions Report for 2024 titled “Critical Scalability”. The report emphasizes the crucial need for organizations to adopt an advanced multilayered security approach to counter the growing attack surface.

The report underscores that in 2024, a growing number of enterprises will adopt artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) technologies. It notes that approximately 69% of IT leaders view the integration of machine learning as a critical operational priority. Although these technological advancements are anticipated to drive organizational growth, they also pose substantial risks, with bad actors exploiting these innovations to orchestrate attacks.

Furthermore, the report also predicts a major shift in the phishing landscape due to the widespread adoption and enhanced capabilities of Generative AI (GenAI) and Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs). This shift allows for the use of highly realistic audio and video content at a lower cost, leading to an increase in sophisticated scams such as business email compromise (BEC), virtual kidnapping, and similar frauds. Additionally, the 2024 landscape is expected to see heightened vulnerabilities in cloud environments, along with targeted attacks on software supply chains and blockchain technology, which could result in ransom demands or attempts to encrypt entire blockchains.

Understanding cybersecurity trends is vital for organizations navigating the rapidly shifting tech landscape,” said Dr. Moataz Bin Ali, Regional Vice President and Managing Director, MMEA, Trend Micro. “With the launch of our Security Predictions Report for 2024, we aim to illuminate the path forward for enterprises in these dynamic times. Trend Micro is committed to not only identifying emerging cyber threats but also equipping businesses and individuals with the strategies and tools to navigate this complex digital terrain. This report is a testament to our dedication to proactive security, empowering regional organizations to stay ahead in an ever-evolving cyber landscape.”

The 2024 Trend Micro Security Predictions report underscores Trend Micro's strong commitment to cybersecurity. This dedication is further evidenced in the Trend Micro Mid-Year Cybersecurity Report for H1 2023, which details how the company's sophisticated solutions successfully detected and neutralized over 475 million threats in the MEA region.

