Cairo - Ahmed Darwish Designs, the leading architectural design and engineering consultancy, announced its plan to implement and design projects worth EGP 250 million by the fourth quarter of 2022. The company is working on several residential and commercial projects in Cairo, Giza, Alexandria, and many new cities such as 6th October city and New Cairo, as well as extending its activities to several Gulf countries in the MENA region.

For his part, Eng. Ahmed Darwish, Executive Director of Ahmed Darwish Designs expressed his happiness in the great successes achieved by the company during the past few years, stressing that the Egyptian real estate market is promising and very ambitious and there is still a lot to be offered, especially in light of the Egyptian state's directions to significant urban expansion in all governorates of Egypt, and this large number of new integrated cities And the directives of the political leadership to take into account these urban expansions the unique architectural and aesthetic values, which determine the state to get rid of crowd and provide a better life for all Egyptians.

"By the end of this year, our company’s business will exceed EGP 750 million over the past ten years in the Egyptian market, where we have succeeded in achieving a turnover of EGP 500 million, which has varied between residential, commercial, and hotel projects through three our branches in Cairo, Alexandria, and El-Beheira Governorates."

Engineer Ahmed Darwish also stated that the company contracted to design a five-star hotel in the Giza Pyramids area at an investment of 300 million pounds during the coming period as part of the great development witnessed in the region with the opening of the Great Egyptian Museum, and what is expected of it impressive future as one of the most important destinations because of its archaeological treasures and the significant location saying: "The hotel will be implemented in a unique architectural style that reflects the multicultural nature that has lived and flourished in Egypt along the ages, where rooms vary to include Khedivial Cairo, the Pharaonic state, Greek civilization, and other cultural aspects witnessed in Egypt, and this hotel is the second hotel project of the company after “Miramar” Hotel implemented in Alexandria and completed in 2019, at an investment of about 14 million Egyptian pounds."

Engineer Ahmed Darwish also expressed his company's keenness "Ahmed Darwish Designs" to enter into new partnerships with the Egyptian government to implement residential and commercial projects in new cities such as the new administrative capital, and the new cities, to contribute to the architectural boom witnessed by the new integrated cities.

It is worth mentioning that Ahmed Darwish Designs is implementing several residential projects in the Arab Gulf countries, including projects in Bahrain and The United Arab of Emirates UAE, and Saudi Arabia through its partnership with the UAE construction company "Vertex", which is responsible exclusively for the implementation of the company's designs outside Egypt, the company is currently working on the designing of 13 villas within Sarai Compound in Alexandria along with several villas within the Hyde Park projects, Mivida Cairo, Katameya Dunes, and Mountain View as well as several housing units in Sheikh Zayed west of Cairo.

