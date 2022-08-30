Muscat: Continuing its long-term commitment to empower Omani youth with professional skills, and enhance their career development opportunities in the banking sector, ahlibank has launched iGeneration programme that aims to create a favourable environment for the Sultanate’s workforce and equip them with emerging critical skills required for today’s job market.

The programme targets graduates and entry-level employees with two-to-three years of experience to provide them a hands-on technical experience in the banking sector. It will also allow them to demonstrate their knowledge, providing a platform to enhance their technical skills and develop viable solutions to tackle day-to-day business challenges.

In addition, those selected for the programme will also develop capabilities such as effective communication, critical thinking, teamwork, and presentation skills that will enable them to grow and lead in the chosen areas.

Mohammed Al Mufargi, Assistant General Manager – Head of Human Resources, ahlibank said, “At ahlibank, our investment in people continues to be paramount. We believe in the importance of developing young minds and nurturing their skills. Through programmes such as these, we not only hope to attract talent but also provide them with the necessary skills, knowledge, tools and training required for them to achieve their full potential. We opt to enhance the professional competencies of our entry-level employees and open new avenues for young Omani graduates stepping into the workforce through our organisation.”

As part of the bank's digital transformation strategy, iGeneration programme also reinforces ahlibank’s focus to attract and retain high calibre future employees to support its digital transformation journey. It is one of several key programmes, along with the immensely successful ‘Himam’ annual graduate development programme, which aims to enhance the bank’s contribution to the national objective as outlined in Oman Vision 2040 to create a sustainable workforce for the growing needs of the labour market by equipping young national talent with the required set of skills.

Taher Al Balushi, Deputy General Manager – Strategy and Transformation, ahlibank, said, “We are extremely proud of ahlibank’s digital transformation strategy that has contributed to us becoming one of Oman’s leading banks. Our strategy is customer-centric and leverages the capability of technology to power our digital transformation. Our transformation has also focused on effectively changing our mindset and best practices to create value for our end-users. However, none of this would be possible without employees with strong technology expertise; and that is why at ahlibank we create programmes and initiatives that drive the organisation’s digital transformation and provide employees with the capabilities required to harness the opportunities of digital banking.”

With a strong belief in learning and development, ahlibank boasts of a highly motivated and committed cadre of employees. The bank continues to focus on developing innovative learning opportunities for the Omani youth through such programmes, with the aim of fostering future leaders to support its ongoing digital transformation process. Potential Candidates can register online through ahlibank's website.