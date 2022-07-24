Muscat: The customer is at the center of product innovation at ahlibank. It is this customer-first approach that has led the bank to continuously come up with products and services such as its Imtiyaz account, which was launched last year and has since then created a niche for itself among the bank’s loyal customers.

Strengthening its already robust portfolio of services, Imtiyaz account is a modern service for today’s consumers. Tailor-made to match the needs of the discerning customer who seeks nothing but the best, the account, has since its launch, successfully managed to create its niche by delivering world-class banking services.

Available to both Omani and non-Omani customers with monthly salaries of RO 1,000 or more, or those with savings deposits of RO 10,000 or more, the account offers a seamless banking experience that comes with a world of exclusive benefits such as dedicated counters, branded debit, and credit cards, a branded cheque book (free for the first time), best prices on insurance products, reduced interest rates on all types of loans, and more.

Customers who transfer their salary to the bank are rewarded with a 10% cashback of their salary amount along with the Imtiyaz Platinum Credit Card which is free for the first year. It comes with several perks, including a joining bonus of 2,000 pearl points and two supplementary cards for free. Moreover, customers can also get free travel insurance, entry to airport lounges, and discounts across a range of merchant offerings, such as a 50% discount on VOX cinema tickets and a Buy One Get One offer on Cinepolis cinema tickets, and free access to all digital banking channels.

Muneer Al Balushi – AGM- Head of Retail Distribution, ahlibank, said, “At ahlibank, customer centricity is among the key pillars of its growth strategy. Our products and services are testimonials to the fact and each one of them has been created to enhance consumer satisfaction with a range of technologically up-to-date services that do not compromise on banking standards or the impeccable customer service that we are known for.

“Our aim has always been to empower customers to bank the way they want while ensuring their best interests are not compromised and we are proud to say that our Imtiyaz account continues to achieve that with its suite of offerings and advanced banking experience. With the customer at the forefront, it has fast carved a niche for itself along with our other popular products and services.”

As a Bank that has built a stellar reputation and loyalty base, ahlibank knows how to treat its customers and has created relevant propositions for the same. The complete banking service package, the Imtiyaz account is ahlibank’s way of saying thank you to its customers by offering them the best-of-the-best services that go above and beyond to meet the local market requirements.

-Ends-