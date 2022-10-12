Muscat: ahlibank’s sustainable human resource development program – Himam - won the prestigious 'Talent Management Initiative of the Year' Award at the Alam Al-Iktisaad Awards ceremony, recently. The Award was received by Taher Al Balushi Deputy General Manager – Strategy and Transformation on behalf of ahlibank.

The celebratory event, organized by Alam Al-Iktissad was attended by a host of dignitaries, including business leaders, CEOs and senior government officials from a cross-section of industries, as well as key decision-makers from the world of business and economy. H.E. Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, presided over the proceedings as the Chief Guest, with H.E. Shaikh Salim Bin Mustahail Al Mashani, as the host of the evening.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Awards ceremony, Taher Al Balushi, Deputy General Manager – Strategy and Transformation, ahlibank, said, “We are honored to receive this distinguished Award. It is a true recognition of our hard work and dedication to mould our young trainees to keep pace with our digital transformation. Through Himam, we are empowering a generation of talented workforce with requisite training and skill development programs, thereby paving the way forward to realize the objectives of Oman Vision 2040. Our focus is on enhancing personal and leadership skills in line with the requirements of the banking industry today.”

He added: “Talent Management Initiative Award is a sincere recognition of our inclusive growth strategy. We are thankful to Alam Al-Iktissad for rightly assessing the potentials of Himam in identifying and building young talents for the challenging and ever-changing world of banking and finance. We have invested our resources to engage with the community we operate in, and Himam mirrors our intent to create relevant and appropriate avenues for all round growth. Our awards list, which also includes the ‘Excellence in Institutional Coaching’ award by Middle East PRISM Awards, last year, is a clear endorsement of our commitment to sustainable human resource development. Our impressive performance is thanks, in no small measure, to our human capital.”

Launched in 2015, Himam continues to endow young graduates with career development opportunities through a well-structured and rigorous training program. Trainees who are inducted into the program are also assured of responsible positions within the organisation, upon successful completion of their training. On our part, ahlibank is committed to continue enhancing the program to meet the needs of the changing dynamic world with technological inputs that are on par with global standards. The larger objective is to equip young graduates with relevant skills, knowledge, and experience to enable them to realize their full potential.

The ‘Talent Management Initiative of the Year Award is a validation of ahlibank’s commitment to partner with the government in fulfilling the human resource development objective of Vision 2040. The special award was a part of Alam Al-Iktisaad Awards, which honored chosen companies, initiatives and corporate leaders for achievements that go beyond the balance sheet, in addition to the top 15 trophies across three categories – large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap.

